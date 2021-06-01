iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,194. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

