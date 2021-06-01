iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. 8,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,338. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.99 and a 1-year high of $238.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

