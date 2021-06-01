iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $255.04. 36,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

