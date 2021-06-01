iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

