iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. 13,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

