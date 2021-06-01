iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

