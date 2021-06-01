iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $421.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.84 and a 200 day moving average of $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

