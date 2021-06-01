iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.