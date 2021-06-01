iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 727.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,462 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 109,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

