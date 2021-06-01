Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $221,552.64 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $97.31. 287,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Itron by 19.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 449.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

