ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.45

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.45 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.35 ($1.70), with a volume of 1062827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.40 ($1.68).

ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 375.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.27.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 86,121 shares of company stock worth $10,432,641.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

