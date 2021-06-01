ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.59

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 17224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

