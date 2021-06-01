J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter.

NYSE:JILL opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 271.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

