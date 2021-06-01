Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,398.20 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,208.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

