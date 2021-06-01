Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 760 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Strs Ohio raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.