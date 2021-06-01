Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

