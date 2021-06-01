Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of The Andersons worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Andersons by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

