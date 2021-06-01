Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,841 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

