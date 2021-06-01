Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 284.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

