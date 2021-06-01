Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 155.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

