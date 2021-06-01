Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.