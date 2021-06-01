Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 338.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

