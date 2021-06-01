Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

