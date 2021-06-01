Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

PSCT stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $148.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.