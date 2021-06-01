Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,237 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

