Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

