JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.60. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 56,623 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

