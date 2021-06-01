Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 4.3%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.10). 567,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,296,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.73.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.