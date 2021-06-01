JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,077,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,899,051 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $73.94.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 515,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.