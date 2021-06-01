Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.36 ($76.89). The company had a trading volume of 245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

