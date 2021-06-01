Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $$4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.