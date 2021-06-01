Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $$4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.
About Atlas Arteria
