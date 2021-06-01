Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Hold

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY remained flat at $$7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

