Jenny C. Yeh Sells 5,297 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 592.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

