JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

JFrog stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

