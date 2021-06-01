John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.17

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

