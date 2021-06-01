Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,660. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

