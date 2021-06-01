Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.00

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 50915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JSG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,841.39).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.