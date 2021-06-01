Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 40,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 124,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

