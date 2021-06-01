JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Raised by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,459.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

