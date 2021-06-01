JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.85 ($70.41).

Danone stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.91 and a 200-day moving average of €56.10. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

