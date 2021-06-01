JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,253 ($55.57) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,212.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,211.77.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

