JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $224.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $224.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

