JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Neutral

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,637. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

