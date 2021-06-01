JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.32. 3,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,599,000.

