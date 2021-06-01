JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.