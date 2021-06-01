JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 472,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 215,829 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,795,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

