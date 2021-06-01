Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 10.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 132,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,787,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.68.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.