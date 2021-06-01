JUST Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. JUST has a total market cap of $152.14 million and $32.93 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00293716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00188573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.25 or 0.01046577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

