JustLiquidity Price Down 80.2% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $237,947.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00022636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,708 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

