Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 317.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kadant worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

